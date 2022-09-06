Ayan Mukerji Shared The Clip Of ‘Brahmastra’, Check The Video Inside!! Users Asking Not To Spoil Excitement!!

Not much time is left for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film ‘Brahmastra’ to release in theatres. The makers are promoting the film fiercely. At the same time, the dam of patience has started breaking for the audience too. When only 3 days are left for the release of the film, the makers have again released a new promo of ‘Brahmastra’. This is a small glimpse of the film. However, those who are eagerly waiting for this film, they are not liking this new video. People say that Ayan Mukerji is spoiling his film by doing this.

Ayan Mukerji has shared a clip from his film. Ranbir Kapoor is seen as Shiva in that clip. After that, he turns into a fire weapon. With this clip, Ayan Mukerji has written – “We are in the final stage of the film and now this film is completely ready for the audience”. Regarding the character of Shiva, he said that Shiva is the person on whom this whole story is based. In the clip, you can see that Ranbir is making firearms. Let us tell you that the visual effects of Brahmastra are quite strong.

After getting glimpses of all things teaser, trailer, and songs of the film, now the audience is seen advising Ayan Mukerji on small promos of the film. Fans are telling the makers that ‘Please don’t spoil the film’. Ayan Mukerji has reacted to it after people’s comments surfaced.

After reading people’s reaction, Ayan Mukerji said- “I have heard people’s comments. They were saying that sharing clips and shots of the film should be stopped”. Ayan further said, “But those who are watching our units and if they also feel so, then they should not be upset. The actual film will be a different experience. Everything will be new and fresh in Brahmastra on the big screen. Let us tell you that Brahmastra is going to be released in theaters on 9 September.