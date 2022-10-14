Sonam Kapoor Decks Up In A Pink Lehenga For Karwa Chauth After Having Her First Baby, Looks Beautiful!

On Thursday, Sonam Kapoor celebrated Karwa Chauth with her friends and family. The actress, who recently gave birth to her first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, with husband Anand Ahuja, was spotted at her mother Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth celebrations at the family’s Mumbai home. Sonam documented the festivities on Instagram. She also mentioned that, while her husband Anand isn’t a big fan of Karwa Chauth, they both think it’s a great moment to get together with family and friends.

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a photo and a video of the decorations at her family’s Karwa Chauth celebrations. A large bouquet of red, yellow, and orange flowers was seen on a table, as well as yellow flower garlands on the windows and walls.

This was Sonam’s first Karwa Chauth since the birth of her son Vayu on August 20. A guest shared a selfie of the new mom, who was dressed in a pink lehenga, a green blouse, and heavy jewellery. She also expressed gratitude to her mother, Sunita, for the Karwa Chauth celebrations at their home, saying she ‘loved being a part of it and dressing up.’

Sonam also shared her Karwa Chauth outfit on Instagram, writing, “My husband isn’t a fan of Karva Chauth because he believes fasting should be intermittent, so I’ve never kept it!” But both of us believe that festivals and traditions are the best reasons for family and friends to get together. I love that my mother enjoys celebrating it, and I enjoy participating in it and dressing up. @kapoor.sunita You always put on the best parties! Your energy and generosity are legendary, and I hope to follow in your footsteps! Everyone, have a happy Karva Chauth!”

On Thursday, Sonam’s mother, Sunita, shared a series of photos from the star-studded Karwa Chauth celebrations. “I’ve always believed that festivals are about belief, faith, and tradition,” Sunita wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. Karwa Chauth is more than just a fasting day for your husband’s long life; it’s also a day for women to get together and celebrate one another. So, wherever you are, whatever your beliefs and faith are, I wish you a day filled with love, warmth, and celebrations!”