The arrest of her husband, Raj Kundra on 19 July 2021 in connection with producing and distributing pornographic content through mobile apps has shattered actress Shilpa Shetty. Because of all the negativity surrounding her in this regard, she kept herself away from the media glare for quite some time. It was only recently that Shilpa made a comeback as a judge on the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 which she used to judge earlier also. Sources even revealed that Shilpa was back on the show only on one condition. The actress reportedly asked the makers that she would not be answering any controversial questions.

Now, according to the latest reports from Bollywood Hungama, Shilpa Shetty is allegedly planning to live separately with her kids. A close friend of Shilpa Shetty has revealed that the actress is planning her future life with her two children away from her imprisoned husband Raj Kundra. “Raj Kundra’s troubles aren’t going away in a hurry. On the contrary, they seem to be multiplying every week. The disclosure of Raj Kundra’s alleged link with adult content came as much a shock to Shilpa as to the rest of us. She had no clue that the diamonds and duplex were coming from nefarious resources,” said a friend of the Hungama 2 actress.

As per the same friend of Shilpa, the actress wants to keep her children away from their father’s misbegotten wealth. “She won’t be touching a penny of Kundra’s assets, from what we know,” said her friend.

The source further said that Shilpa can earn a good amount of money by herself and that would suffice her children too. “She earns a substantial amount of money from judging reality shows. She has let it be known in the film industry that she is looking at more film roles after Hungama 2 and the unreleased Nikamma. Maintaining her standard of living won’t be a problem for Shilpa even if her husband is inside for a long time,” said the source. In these tough times, Anurag Basu and Priyadarshan have already offered the actress some promising roles.

Raj Kundra has been in judicial custody ever since his arrest. Till now, Shilpa also has not talked about the ongoing controversy in public. In fact, she is maintaining a low social life after this unfortunate incident.