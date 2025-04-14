‘If Trolls Find Joy, So Be It’: Mouni Roy Shrugs Off Surgery Speculations, Haters

Mouni Roy is done explaining herself — and she’s not losing sleep over social media speculation either. Whether it’s her red-carpet fashion or her evolving appearance, the Brahmastra actor has long been a favourite target for internet trolls. But in her own words, she’s unbothered.

“Let everyone do their job,” she said, when asked how she handles the relentless comments. “I do not pay attention to such remarks. If you hide behind a screen to troll others and if you find happiness in that, so be it.”

The statement comes amid a fresh wave of online buzz around Mouni’s looks, with many speculating another round of cosmetic enhancements. A recent Instagram reel of the actress — dressed in a strapless black gown and dancing to “Hit The Bucket” — triggered a flood of comments about her “changed face.” Some pointed out a “dent” on her forehead, linking it to Botox, while others speculated about lip fillers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

This isn’t the first time Mouni has dealt with such rumours. Over the years, the actress has been under constant scrutiny, with every public appearance sparking gossip about her alleged cosmetic procedures. But true to form, she continues to take it all in stride — no clarifications, no clapbacks.

While the internet dissects her face, Mouni’s busy putting on another — quite literally — for her next role. She’s set to haunt the screen in The Bhootnii, a horror-action comedy where she plays ‘Mohabbat’, a ghost with a flair for the dramatic.

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan, the film promises laughs, scares, and signature Mouni glamour. The Bhootnii is set to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.