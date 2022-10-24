‘It Was Too Much’: Kiran Rao Warned Aamir Khan For His Punjabi Accent In Laal Singh Chaddha!

Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan failed to impress audiences with his last film, Laal Singh Chadha. The film had to face the backlash because of several reasons. And one of them is viewers not feeling a connect to its characters. This unrelatability factor led to movie receiving cold response.

Now, in a recently released BTS video, film’s producer and Khan’s ex-wife, Kiran Rao is heard telling the team to bring changes in protagonist, Aamir’s punjabi accent as it is a Hindi movie.

In the clip released by Netflix, the makers shared a glimpse from making of the film. It depicts how Aamir is transforming himself to get into the shoes of his character, Laal. He is seen deciding how much Punjabi diction he should put in his dialogues so that they are comprehensible for the audience. He is also seen tying his own turban.

In the same video, we get to see that when Aamir is practicing his dialogues and Kiran is discussing with the writers to tone down the Punjabi as this is a Hindi movie and not a Punjabi one. Pointing towards his high-waisted pants, Rao says, “I always knew that it was too much.”

Though Mr. Perfectionist tried his best to make his film work by keeping in view little details of his role like picking material of his shirts, deciding length of his pants, etc., Laal Singh Chadha tanked badly at the box office. It was a remake of Tom Hank’s Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film was adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan. It also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.