James Bond Star Daniel Craig Opens Up About Being In The Spotlight: Being Famous Is Still Foreign To Me!

Daniel Craig has admitted that he ‘hated’ being thrust into the spotlight after being cast as James Bond in 2006 and that he still considers fame to be ‘foreign.’

Craig, who played Bond in five films: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die, was the Tribute Honoree at the 2022 Montclair Film Festival last week, where Stephen Colbert hosted a discussion at the New Jersey Performing Arts Centre.

According to femalefirst.co.uk, the James Bond actor discussed life in the spotlight, saying that he was never comfortable in the public eye after being thrust into international stardom playing after starring in 2006’s ‘Casino Royale.’ The actor still feels uncomfortable being a celebrity.

In his own words, Daniel stated: “I used to hate the spotlight, but I believe it was the fame that made me dislike it”. I had to get used to being famous, which was and still is a foreign concept to me.”

He made the remarks during a question-and-answer session with ‘The Late Show’ host Stephen Colbert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center during the 2022 Montclair Film Festival, and Daniel, who was named the festival’s Tribute Honouree, also discussed the public reaction to his appointment as Bond.

“Everybody f****** hated me,” the actor added. He went on to name his favourite Bond film that he didn’t star in, selecting 1964’s ‘Goldfinger,’ which starred Sir Sean Connery in the lead role, and was even asked about who will replace him in the franchise after he stepped down following the release of his final 007 films, ‘No Time To Die,’ last year.

Daniel had this to say about his replacement: “It’s not my issue. It (the Bond) will go on without me.” During the question-and-answer session, Daniel was asked what advice he would give to his younger self, and he admitted that no matter what was said, he probably wouldn’t have listened.

A joke was cracked: “This is something that I think about on a regular basis.” I doubt I would have listened. I would have simply told myself to f*** myself.”