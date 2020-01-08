‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi’ Fame Mona Singh Looked Stunning As She Stepped Out For The First Time After Her Wedding

View this post on Instagram Mona and Shyam 🥰❤️ A post shared by Gaurav gera (@gauravgera) on Dec 28, 2019 at 12:02am PST

Loading...

The Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi star Mona Singh has finally said the holy vows with her boyfriend and lover. The lucky guy is an investment banker named Shyam and is from South India. The actress surprised all her fans by getting married and her friends have been the only ones sharing pics till now. Mona had finally shared the official pics from the ceremony. In the picture, Mona Singh can be seen exchanging Garland with her hubby and in all laughs.Now, the actress celebrated her friend’s birthday after her wedding with her close friends. he was dressed in a shimmery black dress and looked stunning in it. Also, at the party, her husband Shyam was also present. Have a look at their fun-filled party. Captioning the picture as “My tribe .. bling bday n newyear spent well”, Mona shared these pics:Mona shared a very beautiful picture on Instagram with the caption, “Love laughter and a happily ever after.” It’s a picture taken during the vaarmala ceremony and it indeed has happiness written all over it. Mona laughing from ear-to-ear demonstrates of happy she was to getting married to the love of her life. Mona chose a red lehenga for her D-Day which seemed to be a leaf taken right out of Priyanka Chopra’s bridal couture.For those who have come late, let us tell you that Mona’s now-husband is a south Indian investment banker and this is his second marriage. He also has a 10-year-old son and was earlier associated with Sahara News. Seems like they had a gala time altogether.