‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi’ Fame Mona Singh Looked Stunning As She Stepped Out For The First Time After Her Wedding
Now, the actress celebrated her friend’s birthday after her wedding with her close friends. he was dressed in a shimmery black dress and looked stunning in it. Also, at the party, her husband Shyam was also present. Have a look at their fun-filled party. Captioning the picture as “My tribe .. bling bday n newyear spent well”, Mona shared these pics:View this post on Instagram
Mona shared a very beautiful picture on Instagram with the caption, “Love laughter and a happily ever after.” It’s a picture taken during the vaarmala ceremony and it indeed has happiness written all over it. Mona laughing from ear-to-ear demonstrates of happy she was to getting married to the love of her life. Mona chose a red lehenga for her D-Day which seemed to be a leaf taken right out of Priyanka Chopra’s bridal couture.View this post on Instagram
For those who have come late, let us tell you that Mona’s now-husband is a south Indian investment banker and this is his second marriage. He also has a 10-year-old son and was earlier associated with Sahara News. Seems like they had a gala time altogether.
