‘Jiyo Aur Jeene Do’, Sara Arjun Breaks Silence on Age Gap Controversy With Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar’

Director Aditya Dhar’s film ‘Dhurandhar’, which released in theatres on December 5, 2025, turned out to be a major box office success. However, even before its release, the film found itself at the center of controversy. The teaser sparked intense debate on social media over the nearly 20-year age gap between lead actor Ranveer Singh and actress Sara Arjun. Now, after the film’s success, Sara Arjun has finally spoken about the criticism and shared her perspective.

In an interview with one of the media houses, Sara Arjun revealed that she was largely unaware of the backlash before the film’s release. The actress explained that she was not active on social media during that time, which helped her stay unaffected by the online uproar. She said, “All the noise is on social media, isn’t it? And I’m not very active there. I didn’t participate much in it. I think everyone has their own opinion. I believe in ‘live and let live’. That’s their opinion. It doesn’t affect my thoughts.”

Sara further clarified that she was confident about her decision because she understood the script and the characters deeply. According to her, the age difference was justified within the context of the story, and that was what mattered most to her as an actor. The young actress added that she consciously keeps herself away from unnecessary debates and negativity. She shared that her parents often show her positive feedback and good things coming her way, which she enjoys.

She said, “I’m still very less active on social media. As for reading news on social media, all this happened before the film’s release, so I hardly checked anything at that time.” This balanced approach, Sara believes, helps her stay focused on her work rather than external noise. Sara Arjun also opened up about her lifestyle and why she prefers to stay away from excessive screen time. She studied in a boarding school, where gadgets were not allowed. Because of this, she never developed the habit of constantly using phones or social media.

After completing school, she became busy with work, which further kept her away from digital distractions. Interestingly, she says she likes this quality about herself. Sara uses social media only when it is truly necessary or when she wants to share something meaningful. Otherwise, she prefers spending her free time walking outdoors and staying active, as she finds it difficult to sit idle.