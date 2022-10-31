The suicide squad combo John Cena and Idris Elba is again glueing together in the upcoming film heads of state. And the film is said to be fun backed action-drama movie, and one word says, “air force one meets midnight run,” following through uncombined pairs which lead the story in a high stake direction.

Heads of the state are going to play by nobody’s director Mr Ilay Naishuller, and he said everything is set to start, and this film will be fully comedic. On the other side of john Cena and Idris Elba. Many of you have witnessed this pair in suicide squad, although the character was not as convincing as expected. And this could satisfy their roles and the definition of the characters.

The Head of the state is filming for amazon studios, and soon we get into the preface. Director says, Characters are ready, and role-play is also in our hands, the only thing we are sure to be so close to is the chemistry between Cena and Elba and we are working on that to rekindle them.

In the meantime, John Cena continuing his schedule so busier. And his much-awaited film is going to start soon and is said to be a spy film. Cena is going to be playing the main role along with Henry Cavil, Samuel L Jackson, Sam Rockwell, and Dua Lipa.

Idris Elba, not to mention he has been seen on the big screen now more than ever. After the success of Hobbs and Shaw, Idris was backed with contracts and the upcoming film ‘Luther’ with Andy Serkis. Last seen was the ‘three thousand years of longing.’