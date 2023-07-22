‘Jootey Padenge’, Annu Kapoor Lambasts Nitesh Tiwari For Making Film On ‘Ramayana’

After Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’ failed at the box office post getting entangled in several controversies, director Nitesh Tiwari is taking the risk to make another film on Hindu mythology Ramayana. As per the details of the project that have surfaced, the film will see Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Yash in lead roles. While fans are hoping that Nitesh will not break their trust like Om, many people are also opposing his much-anticipated project. Amidst the ongoing buzz around Nitesh’s film, actor Annu Kapoor has reacted to the filmmaker’s idea of ​​making a film on Ramayana. Let’s find out what the actor commented on the same.

Annu slams Nitesh

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Annu was told that Nitesh is making a film on Ramayana. The actor fumed with anger. He lashed out at Nitesh and said, “Who is Nitesh Tiwari? Kya hai ski aukaat? Hindu dharam ka apmaan karna? (Film) bana rahe hai? Jooety padenge usko. In this volatile situation, no one should insult any religion. This is not the time for such analysis. Society has not reached that level. You don’t have rational approach to comment on religion. First understand your religion.”

Even before the release of Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’, Nitesh Tiwari had announced to make a film on Ramayana. But after the kind of protests that ‘Adipurush’ faced, everyone is divided into two sides whether another film on the same Hindu epic should be made or not. When Nitesh was recently asked whether he is worried about controversies, the director said that he is confident about his film not offending the audience.

Annu work front

Talking about Annu Kapoor’s professional front, the actor appeared last in ‘Crash Course’. which came out on Amazon Prime Video. He will now be seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey. Besides this, Annu has ‘Sab Moh Maya Hai’ and ‘Hum Do Hamare Barah’ in the pipeline.