KKK 13: Ruhi Chaturvedi Unfollows ‘Kundali Bhagya’ BFF Anjum Fakih After Eviction – Here’s What We Know!

Indian Television Industry is popular for its daily soaps and reality shows. We often see beautiful bonds developing on the sets of these shows. While some find family in their colleagues for life, some others fail to keep their relations intact. One such friendship of telly town which has seemingly hit the rough patch is that of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ BFFs Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Fakih. The rumours of Ruhi and Anjum’s friendship going kaput started when the former unfollowed latter on her Instagram account.

Recently, we saw Ruhi and Anjum participating in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. The two showed their great tuning when they performed their first task together. But unfortunately, they lost it and eventually, reached the elimination stunt. Ruhi and Anjum had a face-off in the eviction task. Ruhi could not finish it and as a result, she became the first eliminated contestant of the season. While the actress looked seemingly disappointed with her eviction and with Anjum also, she further fuelled her rage over Anjum after the episode went on-air. The actress unfollowed Anjum on Instagram which allegedly confirmed a fallout between the two.

According to a report in ETimes, a source close to Ruhi and Anjum revealed that differences began cropping up between the actresses during the initial days of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. But none of them talked about it in public. Since Ruhi’s eviction, the two were not on talking terms.

Furthermore, when Ruhi was asked to respond to her speculated feud with Anjum, the actress chose not to comment on the same. On the other hand, Anjum stayed quiet on this question.