Juhi Chawla breaks silence after a 5G lawsuit & says, “I’ll let you decide if it was a publicity stunt.”

Recently, Juhi Chawla said that she kept silent all these days because she believes silence has its deafening sound. Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla has been raising awareness about electronic magnetic field radiation.

Early this year, actor Juhi Chawla left social media abuzz after she filed a lawsuit against the introduction of 5G technology in India. However, the Delhi High Court dismissed the suit and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on her and two other applicants. The development led to netizens accusing the actor of seeking publicity from the lawsuit.

After weeks of silence, on Monday, Juhi Chawla opened up about her decade-long campaign to raise awareness about electronic magnetic field radiation or EMF radiation.

Juhi Chawla announced that read, “Whatever transpired in June left me feeling hurt and confused. On one hand, I received some bad press and publicity, on the other, I received heartwarming messages from unknown people telling me they were genuinely and completely in support. One such message was from a group of farmers in Maharashtra that brought tears to my eyes. They wished to carry out a voluntary drive to collect a small sum of money from each of their 10,000 farmer communities to help me pay the hefty penalty I had been fined with.”

https:/ www.instagram.com/tv/CSV4v45Kkf7/?utm_medium=copy_link

Juhi Chawla said that “these experiences make her grateful in life that she lent a voice to the health concerns of many in the country. She further said, “When the storm died down, and I could see more clearly, I became calm and strong because I realized what an important, timely, relevant, and impacting question I had raised. Had it not been so, would the world have erupted the way it did?”

Opening up on why she maintained silence all these days, the actor said, “All this while I remained silent because I believe silence has its deafening sound, but now I’d like to bring forth some very important and shocking details of happenings in my 11-year journey of discovering EMF radiation, its health effects and the glaring ignorance of certain authorities in this regard. I hope you can take some time to watch this video.”

Recently, In the video posted on Instagram with the caption, “It was about time �� I’ll let you decide if it was a publicity stunt”, Juhi Chawla shared that they went to court to certify if 5G technology was safe to use, adding that she is not against technological advancements per se. Juhi said that she had submitted an RTI application in 2019 and 2020, in which she sought answers on the effects of mobile tower radiation on the health of humans and animals. Following her RTI application, she received a response from the Science and Engineering Research Board that no such reports are available in the public domain, and no studies have been done specifically on 5G.

Remembering an incident in 2010, Juhi Chawla said that she saw mobile towers near her home on a guest house property. That led her to delve deep into the effects of radiation. “We managed to get an agency from Hyderabad to check the radiation frequency at the house. As I was at home that day, the operator showed me the meter, which was already at the highest level. Once the reports came in, we were told that radiation of such a high level could have ill effects on our health.”

Juhi Chawla and her neighbor wrote to the RTI and out of 14 mobile towers placed opposite her house, 13 were removed within a few days and were found to be illegally constructed. That’s when they started to help others facing a similar issue. Chawla shared that she also went to the Parliamentary Standing Committee to raise the issue and also approached courts.

Juhi Chawla ended the video by asking her followers whether being concerned about living organisms was wrong in any way. Her video ended with a Gautam Buddha quote: “Three things can not hide for long: the moon, the sun, and the truth.”