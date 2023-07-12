‘Just For Footage’: Netizens Slam Rakhi Sawant For Wasting Tomatoes Amid Its Price Surge

Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant is known for her bold statements and style. She does not stop herself from voicing her opinion on every issue. Rakhi often brings laughter on people’s faces because of her funny tactics with the paparazzi. Her videos keep grabbing limelight every now and then.

Now, a video of the drama queen is going viral on social media. In this, she is seen potting a tomato plant. The clip comes during the time when the rates of tomatoes are touching sky. This has distressed Rakhi to a point that she has come up with a new technique of growing tomatoes.

In the video, Rakhi puts 4-5 tomatoes in a pot, covers it with soil and put a plant over it. Then, she gives water to that plant. After finishing with this, Rakhi says that tomatoes will come in 15 days. The gardener sitting with Rakhi also agrees with the reality TV star.

While Rakhi tried to solve the problem of ordinary men, netizens got irked with the strategy she used to grow tomato plant. They took to comments to slam her. One user wrote, “Is she mad or what? People are tensed about rates and food availability and she is wasting the food just for footage.” Another stated, “Itne tamatar waste mat karo seed lagate uska bas.” A third one joked, “Tomato be like: Bhai ab toh sasta hona padega, nai toh Rakhi peecha nahi chhodegi.”

Talking about the professional front, Rakhi Sawant was last seen in ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’. She entertained people during her stint in the show.