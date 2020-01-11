K.G.F. Superstar Yash Turns A Year Older, Cuts 5700 Kg Cake With Radhika & Ayra

Birthdays are one of the most anticipated days that everyone looks out for. And when you are a superstar, it’s not just you who looks out for the birthday but also your fans who want for the special day.

Recently, the superhit movie KGF’s star Yash turned a year older and he rang his birthday bells with a lot of pomp. He decided to spend the day with his wife Radhika Pandit and his two kids- daughter Ayra and the newborn baby boy. Apart from Radhika and his two kids, Yash’s industry friends, family, and fans were also present on the occasion.

Yash is an immensely popular actor in the South industry and enjoys a huge fanbase and his birthday was no less than a festival for all his fans. A grand party was hosted on the actor’s birthday where he cut a 5,700 kg cake with his daughter, Ayra amidst fireworks in the air. We stumbled upon a video of the father-daughter cutting the cake. Yash’s wife, Radhika Pandit also accompanied him for the celebration along with his other industry friends.

On January 8, 2020, Yash had turned 34 and to make his birthday a memorable one, his wife, Radhika and daughter, Ayra had baked a delicious cake for him. Radhika had taken to her hubby, Yash’s Instagram handle and posted a birthday wish. Sharing the video, in which she and Ayra could be seen baking and decorating the birthday cake for him, Radhika had written, “SURPRISE! We’ve taken over your account like we’ve taken over your life. Happy birthday to the one and only #RockingStar your biggest fans! #hackedwithlove #ayradhika #rockinghabba2020.”