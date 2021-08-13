Bollywood’s famous actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her bold and fearless style. Kangana has given a stellar performance in many films, be it ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ or ‘Manikarnika’. He is also very famous for his fearless and outspoken style. This actress often looks very active on social media. At the same time, Kangana has been involved in many controversies for some time now. Due to her inflammatory tweets, her ID was banned by Twitter. Even though her Twitter ID has been banned, the actress remains connected with her fans through other social media platforms like Instagram. Kangana has shared some bold pictures on her official Instagram, which are becoming increasingly viral on social media. After seeing these pictures, many users are trolling her. They say that Kangana often gives advice on clothes to others and is posing herself in a bralette.

In these pictures, Kangana is seen with a very bold look. After seeing this, many users are taking Kangana on their target. One user wrote, ‘Did you forgot the culture as soon as you went abroad? Didi will teach the knowledge of religion, civilization, and customs as soon as she comes to the country’. One wrote – ‘You question the clothes of others, what are you wearing yourself?’

In these pictures of Kangana, you can see that the sunset is visible on the backside. During this, Kangana has been carrying a white color bralette and pants. Apart from this, he is also wearing a golden chain. Kangana is looking very beautiful in the picture.

Sharing her picture, in the caption, Kangana wrote a poem by Ghalib – “Mohabbat main nahi hai farak jeene or marne ka, usi ko dekhkr jeete hai jis kafir pe dum niklne.” Many people are surprised after seeing this bold look of Kangana. Many users are giving loving reactions after seeing the picture, while many are also angry with them.

Commenting on a user, wrote – “Didn’t expect this from you Kangana, you are wearing very ugly clothes.” Let us tell you that Kangana Ranaut is working on her upcoming film Dhaakad, the shooting of which has been completed recently. In this film, Kangana will be seen playing the role of Agent Agni.