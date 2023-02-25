Actress Kangana Ranaut has yet again taken a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar. She took a jibe at Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer, Selfiee’s poor box-office collection on the opening day. Selfiee has been backed by Karan’s Dharma Productions. Read on to know what Kangana has said.

Kangana Ranaut Declares Karan Johar’s Selfiee ‘Flop’

Kangana who has always been at loggerheads with Karan took to her Instagram handle and declared Selfiee ‘flop’. The Queen actress took a potshot at the disastrous opening at the box office and also described the film as ‘Karan Johar’s Selfiee’.

She compared Selfiee’s first-day box office collection to her last release, Dhaakad, as she wrote, “Karan Johar movie Selfiee has hardly made 10 lakhs on the first day I don’t see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me…”

In her next Instagram story, Kangana re-shared an article with the headline that reads: “Male version of Kangana Ranaut!, ‘Netizens react as Akshay’s Selfiee fails to impress viewers, maybe his 6th flop film in a row.” Reacting to it, the Tanu Weds Manu actress wrote that she was looking for news about Selfiee flop and she ound all the news is about her… “yeh bhi meri hi galti hai 😂😂😂,” she also wrote, “Wah bhai Karan johar wah (Congrats),” she added.

Kangana And Karan’s Feud

For the unversed, Kangana and Karan’s verbal spat dates back to 2010, when the latter questioned her about her alleged plastic surgery and exes on Koffee With Karan. Their conflict again ignited when the actress made an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 5 and she called KJo the ‘flag bearer of nepotism’. Since then the critical remarks on each other have never ended.

Selfiee’s Day 1 Box-Office Collection.

The film is directed by Good Newz fame Raj Mehta. It hit the theatres on 24th February. The movie also starred Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharucha in key roles. Selfiee is a remake of a Malayalam movie named, Driving License. As per reports by trade experts, the movie collected only Rs 3 crore on its opening day.