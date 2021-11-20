Kangana Ranaut Told Herself The New Acting Coach, Actress Avneet Kaur Said This

Actress Kangana Ranaut is famous for her impeccable style, she often does not hold back from expressing her opinion on the contemporary issues of the country. Along with this, the actress also keeps sharing updates related to her upcoming films. Now she has shared a picture from the sets of her film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, in which she is describing herself as the new coach.

Kangana actress Avneet Kaur is explaining the scene to this picture. In the photo, she is sitting on the ground holding her head and the actress is looking at her. Also, a staff member is capturing his acting in the video. In the photo, she is seen in a yellow salwar suit. Sharing the photo on the Instagram story, she wrote, “A new acting coach has arrived in town and Avneet Kaur is laughing.” At the same time, this photo has been shared by actress Avneet Kaur on her official Instagram story. By sharing this photo on Instagram story, she has described Kangana as the best. The film Tiku Weds Sheru is being produced under the banner of Manikarnaka Films, the production house of Kangana Ranaut. In this film, the actress’s favorite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and actress Avneet Kaur are going to be seen in the lead roles.

Kangana has been honored with the Padma Shri Award, the country’s fourth highest civilian honour, a few days ago. Earlier she has also received National Award for Best Actress for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Talking about Kangana’s film, recently Kangana has completed the shooting of her film ‘Tejas’ and in this film she is playing the role of an Air Force officer. She looks very excited about this character. Sarvesh Marwa has written this film and is directing it there.

Earlier, Kangana has been seen continuously angry since the recent revocation of all three controversial agricultural laws by Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on Friday morning. Kangana, who has always targeted the Congress, has praised former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi this time. Kangana has said that Khalistani terrorists may be twisting the hands of the government today, but don’t forget a woman prime minister who crushed them under her shoes.