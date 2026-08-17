Karan Aujla Confronts Fan After Jacket Is Thrown at Him During Australia Concert: ‘Tu Pagal Hai?’

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla had an unexpected confrontation with a fan during his Adelaide concert in Australia after the audience member threw a jacket onto the stage while he was performing. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing Aujla visibly annoyed before he eventually calmed down and even offered to sign the jacket.

The incident took place during Aujla’s performance at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena on August 16 as part of his ongoing P-Pop Culture World Tour. The singer had been performing when a jacket was suddenly thrown towards him from the audience.

Aujla immediately stopped to question what had happened. In the viral video, he can be heard addressing the crowd in Punjabi and asking who had thrown the jacket. He then challenged the person responsible to come forward.

“If you’ve got the guts, come face me,” Aujla said, before asking the fan to identify himself.

Once the fan was identified, Aujla confronted him directly. The singer appeared frustrated by the gesture and questioned the reason behind throwing the jacket onto the stage.

“You are in love, aren’t you? Tu pagal hai?” Aujla asked the fan, using a mix of Punjabi and Hindi while trying to understand what had prompted the unusual act.

Rather than allowing the situation to escalate, however, Aujla eventually softened his response. He asked the fan what he wanted and told him not to repeat such behaviour during a concert.

“I don’t know if you are in love or not. I don’t know if you are angry or not. Don’t do this, darling. I’m not here to make fun of you. Don’t waste my time,” the singer said.

The interaction took another unexpected turn when Aujla asked the fan to hand over the jacket. Instead of simply returning it or having security remove the audience member, he offered to sign the jacket.

The Adelaide incident comes during a significant international touring schedule for Aujla. The singer is currently travelling as part of his P-Pop Culture World Tour, which includes several major Australian cities.

His Australian tour had already attracted attention before the Adelaide show after visa-related complications forced changes to the schedule. Aujla’s Perth performance was postponed after Australian authorities initially delayed his visa because of a mistaken identity issue involving another person with the same name. The visa matter was subsequently resolved, allowing the tour to proceed.

Following the Adelaide performance, Aujla is scheduled to perform at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on August 18 and 19. His Australian itinerary also includes Sydney, Brisbane and Perth later this month.

Aujla has become one of the biggest names in contemporary Punjabi music, with songs such as Tauba Tauba, Softly and Winning Speech helping him build a substantial international following. His music has also gained popularity beyond the Punjabi-speaking audience, particularly among younger listeners.