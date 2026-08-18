Mukesh Khanna Questions ‘Kesariya Aadaab’ Trend, Says “Kesariya Is Not for Aadaab”

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has sparked another debate with his comments on the use of the word “Kesariya” alongside “Aadaab”. The Shaktimaan star has questioned the growing use of the phrase “Kesariya Aadaab”, saying that the saffron colour carries a different cultural and spiritual significance and should not be combined with a greeting he associates with another tradition. Khanna expressed his displeasure while discussing changing social and cultural practices in India. His remarks have triggered mixed reactions online, with some agreeing with his view while others calling the statement unnecessarily divisive.

Mukesh Khanna

What Did Mukesh Khanna Say?

Mukesh Khanna reportedly said that he feels uncomfortable seeing people use the phrase “Kesariya Aadaab” and questioned why such a greeting is being promoted. According to the actor, saffron has a special place in Indian culture and is associated with sacrifice, spirituality and Sanatan traditions. He argued that the colour should be understood in its cultural context rather than being casually paired with expressions from different linguistic or religious traditions. Khanna also questioned what he described as the “bhadda aadaab” being used in the name of modern social trends.

Mukesh Khanna

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The actor’s comments have sparked a wider conversation about language, cultural identity and the ways in which traditional expressions evolve. The word “aadaab” is a greeting commonly associated with Urdu-speaking culture, while “kesariya” refers to saffron and has deep cultural significance in India. Combining the two has been interpreted differently by different sections of social media users. For some, such combinations represent India’s composite culture and linguistic diversity. Others, including Khanna, see them as unnecessary mixing of traditions.

Mukesh Khanna

As expected, Khanna’s remarks quickly generated reactions online. His supporters praised him for speaking openly about cultural traditions and said that certain symbols should retain their original significance. On the other hand, critics accused the actor of unnecessarily creating controversy around a greeting and argued that languages and expressions naturally evolve through cultural interaction. The debate also revived discussions about Khanna’s increasingly outspoken views on cultural and national issues.

Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Khanna has never shied away from expressing strong opinions on subjects ranging from Indian mythology and entertainment to national identity and social issues. His recent comments about ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ had also generated significant discussion. His latest statement has once again placed him at the centre of a social media debate.