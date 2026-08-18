Jasmin Bhasin Reveals Temporary Memory Loss After Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Stunt: ‘I Don’t Remember What Happened’

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin has opened up about a frightening experience during Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, revealing that she suffered temporary memory loss after performing a challenging water-and-air stunt on the reality show. The actor said she could not remember what happened immediately after completing the stunt and that a portion of the experience remains missing from her memory.

Speaking about the incident, Jasmin described it as an “extremely unexpected experience”. She said that while she remembers performing the stunt, she has no recollection of what happened immediately afterwards.

“I don’t remember what happened immediately after the stunt, and even today, there is a part of that experience that I have no memory of,” she said.

Jasmin was subsequently examined by doctors, who diagnosed her with a mild concussion. She was advised to take complete rest for 72 hours before returning to normal activities.

The incident reportedly occurred during a stunt involving both water and air elements. While Khatron Ke Khiladi is known for its physically demanding challenges, Jasmin’s experience highlights the risks contestants can face while attempting the show’s elaborate stunts.

The actor said the memory gap made the incident particularly unsettling because she was unable to fully recall what had happened. Despite the frightening experience, she credited the show’s team for providing her with medical attention and support.

Jasmin specifically praised host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the channel, production house, safety team and doctors. She said they were “extremely supportive and helpful” and that the medical and safety personnel continuously monitored her after the incident.

“This experience was emotionally challenging, but it taught me a lot about myself. I may have been scared, but I eventually found my fighter spirit again,” Jasmin said.

The actor’s comments come as Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 continues to generate attention for the increasingly difficult challenges faced by its contestants. Earlier episodes of the season have featured stunts involving rubber pellets, while another challenge reportedly involved hot wax being poured onto contestants’ hands.

Jasmin’s latest appearance marks her third association with the Khatron Ke Khiladi franchise. She previously participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and later returned for Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India. Her latest stint therefore sees her once again confronting physical challenges under Rohit Shetty’s supervision.

The actor is also known for her television work in shows including Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and Bigg Boss 14. Her participation in the stunt reality show has allowed audiences to see her in a different environment, where contestants are required to confront fears involving heights, water, speed and physical endurance.

Despite the setback, Jasmin has described the incident as an experience that ultimately helped her rediscover her resilience. Rather than allowing the frightening episode to define her participation in the show, she said she eventually found her “fighter spirit” again.

For Jasmin, the stunt may have resulted in a temporary memory gap, but her recollection of the experience has given viewers a glimpse into the risks behind the dramatic television spectacle. Her decision to speak about the incident also underlines that the challenges seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi can have very real physical and emotional consequences.