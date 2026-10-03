Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams Modi Government Over Ethanol Policy, Says “People Don’t Have Drinking Water, But There Must Be No Shortage for Ethanol

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams Modi Government Over Ethanol Policy, Says “People Don’t Have Drinking Water, But There Must Be No Shortage for Ethanol

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has sparked a debate after criticising the Narendra Modi-led government over its ethanol policy and raising concerns about water scarcity in India. The actress questioned the government’s priorities, pointing out the contrast between drinking water shortages and the resources required for ethanol production. Expressing her frustration, Devoleena reportedly said, “Peene ke liye paani nahi, ethanol ke liye kami na ho.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams Government

She also directed a sharp remark at the government, saying, “Aap andhe hain, dekh nahi paa rahe.” Her comments have drawn attention on social media, bringing the discussion around ethanol production, water consumption and public resources into the spotlight. Devoleena’s criticism centres on the availability of drinking water and the government’s focus on promoting ethanol as an alternative fuel.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

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The actress highlighted concerns about people struggling to access clean drinking water while agricultural resources and water are also required for producing ethanol. Her remarks reflect a broader public debate about balancing fuel requirements, agricultural production and the availability of essential resources.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Let us tell you that Ethanol is an alcohol-based fuel that can be blended with petrol to reduce dependence on conventional fossil fuels. India’s ethanol blending programme is part of the government’s efforts to diversify fuel sources, support domestic production and reduce crude oil imports. However, ethanol production, particularly when derived from sugarcane, has raised questions about water consumption and the use of agricultural resources.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Critics have argued that water-intensive crops used for ethanol production could put additional pressure on water resources in regions already facing scarcity. Supporters of ethanol blending, meanwhile, point to its potential economic and energy benefits. The actress’s statement has brought renewed attention to the relationship between water security and India’s fuel policies. By questioning the government’s priorities, Devoleena has highlighted an issue that extends beyond politics: how should limited natural resources be distributed between essential human needs, agriculture and industrial requirements?