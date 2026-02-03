“I Am Happy, I Don’t Want Marriage or Children,” Eijaz Khan Opened Up on Being Single at The Age of 50

Popular television and film actor Eijaz Khan, known for his powerful performances and his stint on Bigg Boss 14, has once again made headlines but this time for speaking candidly about his personal life. At the age of 50, the actor remains unmarried and has no plans to settle down, get married, or have children. In a series of recent interviews, Eijaz opened up about his past relationships, emotional struggles, and why he is finally at peace with where he stands today.

Eijaz on Failed Relationships

Eijaz Khan has been in several high-profile relationships over the years, including with actresses Pavitra Punia, Anita Hassanandani, and Natalie Di Luccio. While his ex-girlfriends have, at times, blamed him for their breakups, Eijaz believes that failed relationships are never one-sided. In an interview with one of the media houses, the actor said that whenever he tries to analyze his past relationships, he feels conflicted.

According to him, pointing out his ex-partners’ flaws makes him feel indecent, while staying silent makes it seem like he is blaming himself entirely. “That’s why I believe both partners had shortcomings, and both were responsible for the relationships not working out,” he explained. Eijaz Khan also addressed the controversy surrounding allegations made by Pavitra Punia during a podcast, which led to intense online trolling.

Let us tell you that Pavitra had earlier claimed that Eijaz tried to convert her religion, an allegation the actor strongly denied. Clarifying his stand, Eijaz said that his statements are often twisted and taken out of context. He revealed that Pavitra later denied the allegation herself. “If someone wants to vent their anger, that’s their choice. I don’t want to argue or create drama. I haven’t done it before, and I won’t do it in the future,” he said.

In a deeply emotional revelation, Eijaz spoke about being physically abused as a child, which left a lasting impact on his mental and emotional well-being. He admitted that the trauma created a fear of physical touch, something he has worked hard to overcome over the years. The actor credited his Bigg Boss experience for helping him grow emotionally. “I learned that if you stay calm, the argument stays under control. Now I try to remain calm unless the situation becomes extremely serious,” he shared. Speaking about settling down, Eijaz Khan was brutally honest. He said managing a household at 50 without support is not easy, especially when he has no family in Mumbai. “I consider myself sensible. I have no problem with my age. I am happy and enjoying every phase of my life,” he stated.