Ram Charan Struggles to Enter Hospital With Daughter After Twins’ Birth, Viral Video Sparks Concern

South superstar Ram Charan recently welcomed twins, a baby girl and a baby boy on January 31, bringing immense joy to his family and fans. The happy news was announced by his father, megastar Chiranjeevi, on social media. However, celebrations soon turned into concern after a viral video showed Ram Charan struggling to enter Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad due to an overwhelming crowd of fans.

Ram Charan Visits Hospital With Daughter

On February 1, Ram Charan arrived at Apollo Hospital to meet his newborn twins and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela. He was accompanied by his two-year-old daughter, Klin Kara, whom he carried in his arms. To protect his child from cameras and public attention, the actor covered her face with a red blanket as he stepped out of the car. Despite this, a massive crowd had already gathered outside the hospital to catch a glimpse of the actor and celebrate the birth of his children.

In the now-viral video circulating on social media, Ram Charan can be seen visibly upset and distressed as fans surround him. He is repeatedly heard asking people to move back and give way, but many continued trying to touch him, click photos, and come closer. As the situation escalated, Ram Charan was forced to push people away to protect his daughter, struggling to make his way inside the hospital safely.

The video has sparked widespread debate online about celebrity privacy and crowd behaviour, especially when children are involved. While fans expressed happiness over the arrival of Ram Charan’s twins, many also criticized the crowd’s behaviour, urging people to respect personal boundaries. Several social media users called the incident dangerous and irresponsible, pointing out that the safety of a small child should come first.

Ram Charan married Upasana Kamineni Konidela in 2012. Upasana is the Vice President of Apollo Charities and the granddaughter of Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, founder of Apollo Hospitals. After 11 years of marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kara, in 2023. In 2025, they announced their second pregnancy, and on January 31, 2026, they became parents again, welcoming twins. The couple are now parents to two daughters and one son.