Netizens Demand Rajat Dalal’s Removal From The 50 Show After Him Slapping Digvijay And Tearing His T-shirt

The newly launched reality show The 50, which premiered on February 1 at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar, has landed in controversy within days of its debut. While the show promised high-voltage drama, a new promo featuring Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathi has triggered massive outrage on social media, with viewers demanding Rajat Dalal’s immediate removal from the show.

The viral promo shows a task where contestants are running aggressively. During the chaos, Digvijay Rathi makes a remark, calling a group a team of lunatics. This sparks a heated argument with Rajat Dalal, who takes offence and warns Digvijay against disrespect. The verbal spat quickly escalates. In the clip, Rajat Dalal is seen losing control, slapping Digvijay, grabbing him by the neck, pushing him back, and even tearing his T-shirt.

Fellow contestants rush in to stop the fight, visibly shocked by the violence. As soon as the promo surfaced online, netizens expressed anger and concern, calling the incident unacceptable for a reality show. Some reactions included, “What nonsense is this? He could have been seriously hurt.” “This is not right. Remove him immediately.” “A goon will always be a goon.”

Many users pointed out that physical violence should not be tolerated, regardless of provocation or format. This isn’t the first time Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathi have clashed. The two were previously seen on Bigg Boss Season 18, where they were involved in a major scuffle. At the time, host Farah Khan had clearly warned Rajat that any physical aggression would lead to eviction.

Post the show, their rivalry reportedly continued, with Rajat allegedly threatening Digvijay again, though he later claimed the matter had been resolved. With this history resurfacing, viewers are questioning why Rajat was allowed back on another high-profile reality show. Even before this incident, The 50 made headlines for a heated argument between Karan Patel and Siddharth Bhardwaj in the premiere episode, where both contestants were seen threatening and warning each other.