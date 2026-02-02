Amaal Malik Opens Up on Music Industry Politics, Reveals Struggle to Get Sonu Nigam for Mere Dholna 3.0

The Hindi film music industry is once again under the spotlight amid growing debates around creative freedom, marketing pressure, and composer credibility. After Arijit Singh’s recent retirement from playback singing and AR Rahman’s controversial remarks, renowned music composer Amaal Malik has now spoken candidly about the harsh realities of the industry.

In a recent interview, the composer, also a former Bigg Boss 19 contestant revealed how he had to fight a major battle to get Sonu Nigam on board for the iconic song Mere Dholna 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Speaking to one of the media houses, Amaal Malik addressed the increasing trend of remaking old songs and the mounting pressure composers face from marketing teams and talent managers.

“I’m very careful when choosing an artist for my compositions. But they didn’t want a brilliant singer like Sonu Nigam to sing Mere Dholna 3.0. Even someone as legendary and talented as Sonu Nigam is put on trial. So you can imagine where composers stand today,” Amaal said. He further highlighted how credit and financial security remain ongoing struggles for music composers in Bollywood.

According to Amaal Malik, while the creative team was aligned, external pressures nearly cost him the project. “Bhushan Kumar sir agreed. The ANR team agreed. The director agreed,” he explained. Amaal said, “But then people from marketing teams and actors’ managers started suggesting we go with Arijit Singh or Vishal Mishra. I understand the logic, both are incredible artists but this song needed a more powerful voice.”

He added that resistance to his decision almost led to him being removed from the film altogether. Amaal said, “When I choose my singer, sometimes the composer is replaced. That’s today’s reality.” Amaal Malik had nothing but praise for Sonu Nigam, calling him the epitome of classical music in India. “I had complete faith in Sonu Nigam. He finished the song in just 45 minutes,” Amaal revealed.