Parag Tyagi Returns to Work After Wife Shefali Jariwala’s Death, Unveils New Show “Chandanbala”

Actor Parag Tyagi has taken a courageous step forward, returning to work eight months after the tragic demise of his wife, actress Shefali Jariwala. The actor recently shared a promo video of his upcoming project on Instagram, marking his comeback and receiving an outpouring of love and support from fans and colleagues alike. On Instagram, Parag Tyagi posted a powerful promo video, revealing the title of his upcoming show as Chandanbala.

Parag Tyagi

Parag Tyagi Started Work Again

While the actor did not disclose the release date, the clip showcased him in an intense and commanding role, hinting at a strong on-screen presence. The post quickly caught attention, with fans expressing happiness and relief at seeing Parag resume his professional journey after a long personal struggle. Several celebrities from the television industry extended their support in the comments section. Aarti Singh wrote, “All the best, brother,” while actress Jasveer Kaur commented, “Fantastic.”

Parag Tyagi

Also Read: Four Arrested In Rohit Shetty Shooting Case, Bishnoi Gang Link Emerges in Mumbai Firing Incident

Fans, too, poured in heartfelt messages like “All the best, sir.” “May you continue acting like this. Shefali’s soul will rest in peace.” The emotional responses reflect how deeply fans empathize with Parag’s journey. Let us tell you that Shefali Jariwala’s sudden death in June 2025 left the entertainment industry and her fans in shock. Her family, especially her mother, was devastated by the loss.

Parag Tyagi

Parag Tyagi was seen coping with grief by cherishing Shefali’s memories, reportedly even getting her photo tattooed on his chest and keeping her presence alive throughout his home. Now, with Chandanbala, Parag appears ready to take a step toward healing through work. Parag Tyagi began his acting career with the popular television show Pavitra Rishta.

Parag Tyagi

He later gained recognition for his roles in shows like Brahmarakshas, Jodhaa Akbar, and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Apart from television, Parag has also worked in films. He made his film debut with the critically acclaimed thriller A Wednesday, followed by roles in Sarkar 3 and the Telugu film Agnyaathavaasi, where he played a significant role. Shefali Jariwala rose to fame with the iconic music video Kanta Laga, which made her a household name.