‘Every Little Thing Gets Analysed’: Karan Kundrra On Loving Tejasswi Prakash Under Constant Public Scrutiny

Actor Karan Kundrra has spoken candidly about the pressures of being in a high-profile relationship with Tejasswi Prakash, acknowledging that constant public and media scrutiny has been challenging for both of them. In a recent conversation, Kundrra reflected on how their personal life often becomes a topic of discussion, and how navigating that spotlight can affect even the strongest of bonds.

Kundrra and Prakash’s relationship first captured widespread attention during their time on the reality series Bigg Boss 15, where their chemistry and emotional journey quickly made them one of the show’s most talked-about couples. Since then, their pairing has grown into one of the most visible relationships in Indian television, with fans and followers closely tracking their ups and downs across social media.

Despite the moments of admiration and support from well-wishers, Kundrra said that constant commentary and speculation can be draining. “There’s always a lens on us,” he said, pointing out that people often draw conclusions or offer opinions about his and Tejasswi’s private interactions without knowing the full context. He noted that while the couple values their fans and appreciates love from followers, there are times when personal moments become public fodder in ways that are hard to manage.

Kundrra explained that being in a relationship under the spotlight means that every gesture, reaction or shared photo is examined and interpreted by thousands of people. “Even when we are together, people assume they know exactly what’s happening in our lives,” he said. He added that this level of scrutiny could sometimes overshadow the simple joy of being with someone he cares about.

The actor also spoke about the difference between public perception and personal reality. He suggested that fans often see snippets of moments, smiling photos, affectionate captions or short clips, and fill in gaps with their own narratives. While Kundrra admitted that he and Tejasswi are open to sharing parts of their life with audiences, he also emphasised that there are limits to what should be interpreted as definitive fact.

Kundrra’s reflections came as part of a broader conversation about celebrity culture, social media engagement and the impact of public attention on relationships. He acknowledged that in today’s digital age, celebrities and their partners often face intense interest that goes beyond appreciation for their work. For couples like him and Tejasswi, this dynamic means navigating a delicate balance between connecting with fans and protecting their personal space.

The actor’s remarks also touched on the emotional labour involved in maintaining relationships while managing external expectations. He said that constant speculation can sometimes lead to misunderstandings or unnecessary pressure, simply because public commentary does not always align with the couple’s lived experience.

Despite these challenges, Kundrra emphasised that he and Tejasswi remain committed to each other. He stressed that trust and communication are important anchors in their relationship, especially when outside noise can be distracting or overwhelming. He expressed confidence that focusing on mutual respect and understanding helps them navigate the spotlight without losing sight of their personal connection.

Fans reacted positively to Kundrra’s comments on social media, with many expressing support for the couple and appreciation for his honesty. Supporters highlighted that while public curiosity is natural, it should not cross into judgement or intrusive speculation about the deeply personal aspects of someone’s life.