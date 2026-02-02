Donald Trump Attacks 2026 Grammys, Host Trevor Noah and CBS News Calling Show ‘Unwatchable’

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at the 2026 Grammy Awards, its host Trevor Noah and CBS News, calling the broadcast “unwatchable” and accusing them of biased commentary following jokes made about him and his connection to coverage of the Epstein files. Trump’s criticism adds to an ongoing tension between the President and segments of the entertainment media.

The controversy began with Noah’s monologue during the Grammy Awards broadcast, where he made references to Trump in the context of jokes about the newly released Epstein files and coverage of his administration. The Epstein files relate to legal documentation and reporting around Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted financier whose ties to powerful figures have been the subject of intense public scrutiny.

In his post-show commentary, Trump called the event “unwatchable,” saying that the jokes were unfair and reflective of a broader media bias against him. Trump also criticised CBS News’s coverage of the ceremony, asserting that the network allowed what he considers inappropriate commentary during what is typically a celebration of music and culture.

Trump’s remarks were echoed in social-media posts where he framed the Grammy Awards as politically motivated rather than focused on entertainment. He specifically singled out Noah, a comedian and former host of The Daily Show, whose tenure has often included sharp commentary on political figures. Trump’s response suggests that he and his supporters saw the jokes as crossing a line from comedy into partisan criticism.

The President then referenced talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, suggesting that such criticism in entertainment forums reflects a deeper trend of political commentary overshadowing popular culture events. Trump’s criticism also extended to CBS News, where he accused the network of amplifying what he regards as hostile rhetoric.

Not everyone saw the remarks at the Grammys as controversial. Supporters of Noah and others in entertainment noted that award shows have long featured political and social commentary from hosts as part of monologues and speeches. Advocates for such moments argue that comedy and entertainment often intersect with current events, and that hosts traditionally use their platform to comment on topics that are in public discussion.

CBS News has not issued a direct response to Trump’s comments, and representatives for the Grammys and Trevor Noah have declined to publicly engage with the criticism at the time of this reporting. The network’s emphasis remains on promoting the musical achievements highlighted during the show, with no indication that broadcast content will be altered in response to the backlash.

The broader conversation sparked by Trump’s remarks underscores how cultural events like award ceremonies can become lightning rods for political debate. In recent years, high-profile shows including the Grammys, Oscars and others have drawn both praise and criticism for segments that touch on political themes or social issues.

The Epstein files have been the subject of multiple media reports, documentaries and discussions since details emerged in public records. The link between public interest in the files and Trump’s reaction to jokes at the Grammy Awards highlights how entertainment media and political controversy can overlap, especially when public figures are referenced in widely viewed broadcasts.

Trump’s critics responded to his comments with their own remarks on social media, with some defending the Grammy host’s right to express humour that reflects contemporary discourse, while others questioned whether award shows should avoid political or legal subject matter altogether. The debate reflects a long-standing American cultural conversation about the role of media and celebrities in political discussion.