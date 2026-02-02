Arun Govil Praises Ranbir Kapoor’s Portrayal Of Lord Ram In Ramayana Ahead Of Release

Veteran actor Arun Govil, best known for his iconic portrayal of Lord Ram in the 1980s television adaptation of the Ramayana, has shared high praise for Ranbir Kapoor’s depiction of the same mythological figure in the forthcoming film RK’s Ramayana. In a recent interview, Govil said that Ranbir “is looking very good as Lord Ram” and offered his blessing to the young actor ahead of the movie’s release.

RK’s Ramayana is one of the most anticipated mythological projects in Indian cinema, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and a notable ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Nagarjuna, Disha Patani and others. Given the cultural significance of the Ramayana, expectations around the film and Ranbir’s performance have been particularly high.

Arun Govil, whose television portrayal of Lord Ram endeared him to millions of viewers and shaped popular imagery of the deity for generations, was asked about Ranbir’s casting and overall look in the film. Govil responded with warmth and encouragement, noting that Ranbir’s appearance and demeanour convey an appropriate blend of strength, grace and serenity, attributes traditionally associated with the character of Ram.

“Ranbir Kapoor is looking very good as Lord Ram,” Govil said. He added that the film’s promotion and visuals indicate a thoughtful approach to a story that has been part of Indian cultural consciousness for centuries. Govil’s comment is significant because his own performance remains one of the most widely recognised screen portrayals of Ram, especially among viewers who grew up watching the television adaptation in the 1980s.

Govil also emphasised the importance of preserving the dignity and spiritual essence of the mythological character while adapting the Ramayana for modern cinema. He pointed out that both actors and filmmakers have a responsibility to respect the source material, as well as the deep emotional connection it holds for audiences across generations.

He noted that many actors who take on roles with such immense cultural significance face pressure from fans and critics alike. However, Govil said that based on what he has seen so far in promotional material, Ranbir appears to be embodying the role with a level of reverence and screen presence that honours the character’s legacy.

Fans of both Govil and Ranbir have welcomed the veteran actor’s support, with social-media reactions highlighting the symbolic passing of a torch from one generation to the next. Many took Govil’s praise as a sign of confidence that the new adaptation will resonate with audiences while maintaining respect for tradition.

The casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram generated substantial buzz when it was announced, given that he is one of Bollywood’s most popular contemporary stars known for his versatility in a range of genres. His involvement in a mythological project of this scale marks a departure from his usual commercial roles, and the film’s promotional campaign has emphasised his transformation and readiness for the part.

Director Siddharth Anand and the creative team have been careful to frame RK’s Ramayana as an epic cinematic experience, blending contemporary filmmaking techniques with reverence for an ancient narrative. The film is expected to release on a large scale, with audiences nationwide anticipating how it will interpret key moments and characters from the Ramayana.