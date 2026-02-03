Neena Gupta On Why She Once Told Masaba: ‘You Don’t Look Like Hindi Film Heroine’

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has spoken candidly about why she once discouraged her daughter, designer-actor Masaba Gupta, from pursuing acting, saying it had nothing to do with talent and everything to do with the rigid beauty standards of Hindi cinema.

In a recent interaction with ANI, Neena recalled that when Masaba expressed interest in acting, her immediate response was shaped by years of navigating an industry that often boxed women into narrow definitions of desirability. “I told her very honestly, ‘You don’t look like a Hindi film heroine,’” Neena said, explaining that her advice came from lived experience rather than lack of belief in her daughter.

Neena clarified that the decision was not rooted in discouragement but realism. “I have suffered because of how I look. I didn’t want her to go through the same thing,” she said, adding that the industry has historically been unforgiving to women who do not conform to conventional ideas of beauty. According to her, the conversation was less about Masaba’s potential and more about the emotional toll that repeated rejection can take. “I didn’t want her confidence to break,” Neena admitted.

Masaba, who has since carved out a strong identity as a designer and later as an actor and producer, has previously acknowledged her mother’s concern. Neena noted that Masaba was never pushed away from creativity itself. “I always told her, do something creative, do something you enjoy. Acting is not the only creative field,” she said.

Over the years, Neena has become increasingly vocal about how appearance-based judgments have shaped casting decisions in Hindi cinema. Reflecting on her own journey, she said, “For years, I was told I don’t fit the heroine image. I was offered certain kinds of roles and that was that.” She added that while times are changing, deep-rooted biases still exist. “Now people say things are different, but you still have to look a certain way to get certain opportunities,” she remarked.

Masaba’s eventual move into acting came much later, after she had established herself independently. Neena acknowledged that this distance helped. “By the time she came to acting, she was already secure in who she was,” she said, suggesting that confidence built outside the film industry can be a protective shield.

Neena also addressed the broader issue of how mothers are often judged for being honest with their children. “People think a mother should only say encouraging things. But sometimes honesty is also protection,” she said. According to her, shielding children from harsh realities does not prepare them for the world. “I didn’t want her to be broken by an industry that can be very cruel,” she reiterated.

Today, Neena says she is proud of how Masaba has navigated her career on her own terms. “She has created her own space. She didn’t wait for anyone’s approval,” she said, adding that this independence is what matters most to her as a parent.