Amid Dhanush Relationship Buzz, Mrunal Thakur Says, “Love Makes You A Better Person” Click Here To Read!

Mrunal Thakur recently became the focus of widespread online discussion after reports linked her romantically to actor Dhanush, triggering speculation about a possible wedding. Rumours suggesting the duo could marry in February 2026 spread rapidly across social media, fuelling curiosity and debate.

Despite the buzz, neither Mrunal nor Dhanush has commented on or confirmed these claims. Choosing not to dwell on gossip, Mrunal has continued concentrating on her professional commitments. The actress is actively promoting her new music video, Bheegi Bheegi, and during promotional interactions, she candidly shared her perspectives on love, relationships, and priorities at her current stage professionally.

“Love Changes You Into a Better Person”

“I think love is a beautiful feeling and should happen to each and everyone on this planet. It changes you into a better person. It is literally like reparenting and fixing your inner child issues. It’s like the most beautiful thing in the world. I really pray and hope that everyone finds love in their life,” Mrunal mentioned during a conversation with Filmygyan.

Who Gives More in Love: Men or Women?

When asked if women tend to be more giving in love, Mrunal said that whenever someone is in love, the person tends to do things for their significant other irrespective of gender. “Not necessarily. I disagree. Anyone who is in love is more giving. But what is important in love is to accept it also. Sometimes, it is very difficult to receive love and acknowledge love. The definition of love has been changing,” the actress stated.

Furthermore she continued, “The only constant thing is love. It’s how you receive [it]—there’s a lover, there’s a beloved. When anyone is in love, they are the givers. It doesn’t matter—woman, man, no. Jab pyaar hota hai (when there’s love), you just do things for that person. You just surrender!”

Mrunal was busy promoting her latest song, Bheegi Bheegi, a melodic creation by AR Rahman, sung by AR Ameen and Jasleen Royal, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil, while the music video also stars Dulquer Salmaan, alongside impressive cinematic visuals.

How the Relationship Rumours First Started of Mrunal and Dhanush

Speculation about Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur dating intensified after they were seen together repeatedly last year. A News18 report suggests Mrunal’s work in southern films fostered closeness with Dhanush, further fueling rumors about their relationship among fans and media alike.

“Yes, it’s true that they are dating. But it’s too new, and they have no plans to make their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they’re unfazed about going out and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them, as they’re quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices, and thoughts,” an insider added.

Meanwhile, Mrunal further fuelled the rumours after she began following Dhanush’s sisters on Instagram a few months ago. Dhanush, previously married to filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, ended their 18-year marriage in 2022. The former couple have two sons, Linga and Yatra. The development has kept fans and social media buzzing with speculation about their relationship status online.

On Work Front

On the professional front, Dhanush was last seen in Tere Ishk Mein movie with his co-star Kriti Sanon. Whereas Mrunal Thakur is seen in her latest movie with Siddhant Chaturvedi film Do Deewane Seher Mein.