Mrunal Thakur Calls Love “The Most Beautiful Feeling” Amid Dating Rumours With Dhanush

South Indian stars Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush have been in the spotlight over the past few days after reports claimed that the two actors were dating and might even get married soon. However, these rumours were recently dismissed by a source close to Dhanush, putting an end to the speculation. Amid all this buzz, Mrunal Thakur grabbed attention for her refreshing thoughts on love while promoting her latest music video Bheegi Bheegi.

Mrunal Thakur Calls Love Beautiful

In a recent interview with one of the media houses, Mrunal Thakur spoke candidly about love and relationships. Calling love a beautiful and transformative feeling, the actress said she believes everyone should experience it at least once in their lifetime. “Love makes you a better person. It’s truly like reparenting yourself and resolving the issues of your inner child. It’s the most beautiful thing in the world,” Mrunal said, adding that she genuinely hopes everyone finds love in their lives.

Sharing a deeper perspective, Mrunal stated that the definition of love keeps evolving. When asked whether women become more compassionate when they are in love, the actress disagreed. “That’s not necessarily true. I don’t agree with that,” she said. According to her, the core of love is acceptance, and sometimes accepting love can be more difficult than giving it.

Mrunal further explained that love is the only constant emotion, regardless of who experiences it. “When someone is in love, they are a giver. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a woman or a man. When you love someone, you dedicate yourself to them,” she shared. Meanwhile, a media report quoted a source close to Dhanush, who rubbished the rumours of his marriage to Mrunal Thakur. The source clarified that the two actors are just good friends and that there is no romantic relationship between them.

The source also stated that Dhanush has no plans to remarry and is currently focused on his career and raising his two sons, Yatra and Linga. Mrunal Thakur is currently enjoying positive responses for her new music video Bheegi Bheegi, which features actor Dulquer Salmaan. The song has been composed by A.R. Rahman, sung by A.R. Ameen and Jasleen Royal, and penned by Irshad Kamil.