Crime Branch Reveals Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Is Linked In Rohit Shetty Firing Case, Identified The Mastermind

A major security scare has shaken Bollywood after multiple gunshots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai. As the investigation intensifies, the Mumbai Crime Branch has uncovered chilling details pointing to an organized conspiracy allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The incident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of high-profile celebrities in the city.

According to police officials, the firing took place at around 12:45 am on Sunday night outside Rohit Shetty’s nine-storey residential tower in Juhu. Five shots were fired, one of which shattered the glass of a gym located inside the building. Panic spread across the area, though fortunately no injuries were reported. Rohit Shetty was present at home at the time of the incident.

He was reportedly relaxing on the seventh floor when the shots were fired from outside. Initially, the security staff mistook the sound for firecrackers. However, CCTV footage later confirmed that it was a targeted firing incident. The Mumbai Crime Branch has identified Shubham Lonkar, a wanted member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as the mastermind behind the attack. Police officials confirmed that Lonkar issued direct instructions to the accused throughout the operation.

Notably, Shubham Lonkar is also a wanted accused in the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Bandra East in October 2024. Investigators revealed that Lonkar had even claimed responsibility for the Rohit Shetty firing in a social media post, further strengthening the case against him.

One of the most significant breakthroughs in the investigation came from tracking the scooter used in the crime. According to the Crime Branch, two of the four arrested accused brought the scooter from Pune to Mumbai and abandoned it near Rohit Shetty’s residence, as instructed. The scooter originally belonged to a Pune resident and was sold a few days before the incident to Aditya Gyaneshwar Gaikwad for ₹30,000, using only plain paper and signatures, no official transfer documents were filed.