Dhurandhar 2 Gives Ranveer Singh a Gritty First Look

The makers of Dhurandhar 2 have released a menacing new poster of Ranveer Singh ahead of the film’s teaser launch. The striking image shows the actor in a blood-soaked, intense avatar, hinting at a darker, more action-driven second installment that’s already building buzz among fans.

Ranveer Singh: Blood-Soaked in the Poster

The newly released poster shows Ranveer Singh standing in the rain under red lighting, giving a blood-splattered effect and setting a fierce, high-octane tone for the sequel.

Ranveer shared the graphic on social media with a caption that reads:

“Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai…” — suggesting a turning point or escalation in the film’s storyline.

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Set for Today

According to reports, the Dhurandhar 2 teaser is scheduled to drop at 12:12 pm IST today, giving audiences a first extended look at what to expect from the sequel’s plot and action.

Franchise Expectations and Box Office Buzz

The original Dhurandhar was a massive hit at the box office, drawing strong audience response and significant earnings. Expectations for the sequel are high, Ranveer Singh in the lead role, increase futher anticipation.

Release Plans and Languages

Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is expected to hit cinemas on March 19, 2026, with a pan-India release in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.