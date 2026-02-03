Ranveer Singh Stuns In First Look Of Dhurandhar 2 And Says, ‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai’ In Teaser – WATCH!

The first poster of Dhurandhar 2 has been unveiled, instantly sending the internet into a frenzy. Hours before the teaser launch, Ranveer Singh shared a glimpse of his intense revenge saga on social media. His caption read, “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai.” The sequel is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, raising expectations among fans and film lovers everywhere worldwide eagerly awaiting.

Fans had been eagerly awaiting the teaser of Dhurandhar 2. However, they were unaware that the makers of the spy actioner had planned an additional surprise. Just hours before the teaser release, Ranveer Singh shared a glimpse of his upcoming film on social media. Calling it his ‘revenge’ saga, he wrote, “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai.” The poster features Hamza Ali Mazari in a striking, intense avatar, further heightening excitement among movie buffs for the teaser and sequel, and raising expectations for high-octane action and dramatic storytelling ahead.

Ranveer Singh Unveils Dhurandhar 2 Poster

Sharing the poster, Ranveer reminded the internet about his upcoming film, saying, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” teaser releases today at 12:12 PM. The film will hit cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, languages included.

See Hamza Ali Mazari’s Rugged, Raw Look Here

Everything You Need to Know About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar features a star-studded cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan, with Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, and others in pivotal roles. Released on December 5, 2025, the film follows an Indian agent who goes undercover in Pakistan and infiltrates the dangerous Lyari mafia. Inspired by true events, it portrays how the spy navigates the criminal underworld from within, risking everything to dismantle Karachi’s organised crime network and bring justice.

After its OTT release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, the film climbed to India’s No. 1 spot on streaming charts, boosting excitement for its sequel. Shooting for Dhurandhar 2 is ongoing. Recent behind-the-scenes photos from Mumbai captured Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) and SP Aslam Chaudhry (Sanjay Dutt) in an intense scene, sparking fan speculation about the plot and hinting at gripping twists in the upcoming installment.

The sequel will centre on Hamza’s quest for revenge and uncover the true identity of ‘Bade Sahab’. It will also explore the backstory of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the origins and motivations of Hamza’s character in depth.