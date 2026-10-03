Sara Gurpal Dances Sitting on Tej Pratap Yadav’s Lap to Impress Him, Swara Bhasker Turns Red With Embarrassment

Reality show Rise And Fall Season 2 is grabbing attention with its unexpected moments and entertaining twists. The latest promo has gone viral after Punjabi actress and singer Sara Gurpal performed a dance while sitting on the lap of the show’s Ultimate Ruler, Tej Pratap Yadav. The unexpected performance left fellow contestant Swara Bhasker visibly embarrassed, as she covered her face while blushing.

Sara Gurpal

Sara Gurpal Gave Tej Pratap Lap Dance

The upcoming episode promises a mix of entertainment, competition and drama, with contestants making every possible effort to impress Tej Pratap and secure a place in the show’s luxurious Penthouse. In the latest promo of Rise And Fall 2, contestants living in the Basement are asked to audition for a chance to move into the Penthouse. Tej Pratap Yadav, who holds the position of Ultimate Ruler, gets the authority to select the contestant whose performance impresses him the most.

Sara Gurpal

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During the audition, Sara Gurpal begins dancing to the popular Bollywood track ‘Panghat’ from the film Roohi. However, her performance takes an unexpected turn when she suddenly sits on Tej Pratap’s lap and continues dancing in a playful manner. Sara is also seen calling him ‘Cutie’ during the performance. Her unexpected move leaves the other contestants surprised, while Tej Pratap appears to enjoy the entertaining moment.

Sara Gurpal

While Sara’s dance becomes the highlight of the promo, Swara Bhasker’s reaction is equally attention-grabbing. The actress, who is seated nearby, is seen blushing and hiding her face after watching Sara dance on Tej Pratap’s lap. Her reaction adds another entertaining moment to the clip, which has been widely discussed on social media.

Sara Gurpal

The promo also features actor Gautam Gulati trying to impress Tej Pratap with a popular Bollywood-style dialogue, adding to the light-hearted atmosphere. The performances are part of a special audition task in which Basement contestants compete for an opportunity to enter the Penthouse. The contestant whose performance receives Tej Pratap’s approval will get the chance to move to the more comfortable living area. This gives the Ultimate Ruler an important role in determining the contestants’ positions in the game.