Archana Puran Singh Buys New Bungalow in Madh Island, Reveals Separate Room for Future Daughters-in-Laws

Veteran actress and television personality Archana Puran Singh has reportedly added a new property to her real estate portfolio. The actress, who is known for her cheerful personality and appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show, has purchased a beautiful bungalow in Madh Island, Mumbai.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh Bought New Bungalow

The stunning property has caught attention for its peaceful surroundings, spacious interiors and scenic views that are reminiscent of Goa. Archana recently gave fans a glimpse of her new home, and the property has become a talking point, particularly because of the thoughtful arrangements she has made for her family.

Archana Puran Singh

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Located in the picturesque Madh Island area, the new bungalow offers a refreshing escape from Mumbai’s busy city life. With its greenery, open spaces and beautiful surroundings, the property reportedly gives a holiday-home-like feeling. The actress and her family have been sharing glimpses of their personal life through their YouTube channel, offering fans a closer look at their home, family moments and everyday experiences.

Archana Puran Singh

The new bungalow reflects Archana’s preference for a comfortable and spacious family home. Its serene atmosphere and scenic surroundings have particularly reminded viewers of a relaxing getaway in Goa. One of the most interesting details about the new bungalow is the special arrangement for Archana’s future daughters-in-law.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana shares a close bond with her sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi. While discussing the family’s new home, the actress revealed that separate accommodation has been planned for her future daughters-in-law. The arrangement reflects the family’s intention to provide everyone with personal space while living together. The detail has also sparked curiosity among fans about the family’s future plans and relationships.