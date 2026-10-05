Preity Zinta Once Sent Legal Notice to Google After Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji’s Joke Turned Her Name Into a Meme

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta once found herself at the centre of an unusual controversy involving Google, Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji. The actress reportedly sent a legal notice to Google after a joke made by the two actors during an awards show led to her name being misrepresented and turned into an internet talking point. The incident dates back to the era when Bollywood award shows were known for their humorous hosting, celebrity roasts and unscripted moments.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta Sent Google A Legal Notice

What began as a light-hearted joke reportedly took an unexpected turn when Preity Zinta’s name became associated with an embarrassing online search result. Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji, who have shared screen space in Bollywood films, were reportedly involved in a humorous exchange during an award function. The joke revolved around Preity Zinta’s name, which allegedly led to an embarrassing interpretation.

Preity Zinta

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Following the incident, the actress reportedly noticed that searching for her name on Google was producing an unwanted result. The situation left Preity unhappy, as she believed that the joke had affected her public image and the way her name appeared online. According to reports, Preity Zinta took the matter seriously and sent a legal notice to Google over the issue.

Preity Zinta

The actress reportedly objected to the search results associated with her name and sought action to address the problem. The incident became an interesting example of how celebrity jokes and online search results can sometimes create unexpected controversies. At a time when social media and internet search engines were rapidly changing how celebrities were perceived, the episode also highlighted the growing importance of online reputation management.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta is one of Bollywood’s most recognisable actresses, known for her performances in films such as Dil Se.., Soldier, Kya Kehna, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara and Koi… Mil Gaya. Her bubbly personality, distinctive smile and strong screen presence helped her establish a successful career in Hindi cinema. Apart from acting, Preity is also known for her association with the Indian Premier League as the co-owner of Punjab Kings. The old incident involving Bobby Deol, Rani Mukerji and Google has resurfaced as an interesting Bollywood anecdote, reminding fans of a time when award-show jokes could become major entertainment headlines.