Yami Gautam Says Media to Stop Using AI to Alter Her Photos: ‘Should Not Be Done’

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has made a special request to the media recently regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in her pictures. The actress, who recently won the National Award for Best Actress, took to her X account on Sunday to share her concern. Yami urged media outlets to refrain from altering, enhancing, or digitally modifying her photographs from public events using AI. The actress requested that her pictures be published in their original form, without any artificial changes to her appearance. Through her social media post, the actress highlighted the importance of keeping images authentic and unaltered.

Yami Gautam urges media to respect privacy in her recent post

Sharing a new post, Yami wrote, “A sincere request to the media. Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form. Altering or manipulating an individual’s image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent. Thank you in advance for respecting my request!”

A sincere request to the media Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form.

Altering or manipulating an individual’s image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent.

Thank you in advance for respecting my request! — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) October 4, 2026

Rising concerns about AI-generated content

Yami’s request comes at a time when concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence to create content featuring celebrities are growing. Last week, the Bombay High Court ordered social media platforms to remove objectionable content involving actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The court’s direction covered AI-generated deepfakes, fake pornography, merchandise and advertisements that allegedly used her name, image, likeness and other elements of her identity without her consent.

The case has once again highlighted the increasing risks celebrities face from unauthorised digital content, raising questions about privacy, consent and the need for stronger safeguards against the misuse of artificial intelligence online. Meanwhile, a manipulated, AI-generated deepfake video of the song Chuttamalle sparked concern on social media. The song is from Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. On Saturday, Jr NTR responded strongly to the online circulation of the morphed video, expressing his concern over the misuse of technology and urging people to remain vigilant.

The AI-generated video, widely circulated on social media before being removed, digitally altered Janhvi Kapoor’s appearance from the song, portraying her in a sexually explicit manner. Chiranjeevi strongly condemned the misuse of AI technology and called on the Telugu film fraternity to stand united against such unethical manipulation and misuse. “This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it happened to someone else. Tomorrow, it could happen to you, me or anyone we know. We cannot remain silent simply because it has not affected us personally. Every one of us has a responsibility to stand against this abuse,” he said.

Yami Gautam’s Latest Project

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam is gearing up for the release of Nayyi Navelli. In the film, she plays Mohini, a newly married woman who becomes the latest daughter-in-law of the Awasthi family. What starts as a story about her adjusting to her new home soon takes a different turn as questions emerge about her character and the secrets surrounding her. The film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori. It will be released on October 16.