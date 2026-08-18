Anurag Kashyap Reveals Marriage Plans With 20-Year-Younger GF Shubhra, Says He ‘Tried to Push Her Away’ Over Age Gap

Bollywood Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Shubhra Shetty have been in a relationship for nearly a decade. Recently, they opened up about their bond, the attention they have received over their age difference, and their views on marriage. In a conversation with Janice Sequeira, the filmmaker and Shubhra spoke honestly about their relationship and how they deal with public scrutiny. While they have been together for several years, Shubhra revealed that she does not believe in marriage. The couple also discussed whether they plan to get married in the future, giving fans a glimpse into their personal lives and their thoughts on relationships and commitment.

Anurag Kashyap Opens Up About Marrying Shubhra Shetty

When asked about marriage plans, Anurag said Shubhra does not believe in marriage and prefers to stay unmarried. “I’m very happy to be with her. I want to be with her. So, whatever that takes. There’s a lot in life. What is an old man’s insecurity? I want to be healthy enough to outlive the people I love. Because if it doesn’t happen, then what can happen after that? The ways of the world. So, I think about it a lot. But my thing is, as long as we have found what we have found now, I’m happy with anything. I don’t want to lose this.”

Shubhra recalled that she and Anurag were deeply in love and enjoying their honeymoon phase when she casually said that falling in love was on her bucket list. She added that after experiencing love, she could happily die. However, Anurag became emotional and started tearing up. He told her that before meeting her, he had never feared death and did not care if he met with a car accident. But after meeting her, he had found something worth living for. For the first time, he wanted to live and did not want to die. Shubhra said it was the sweetest way he could have described their relationship.

Anurag stated age-shaming no longer affects them, though they have faced their “share of troubles” over the years. “We’ve had our moments. We have been self-conscious. I’ve been more conscious.. And not just more conscious, at one point, I became so conscious, I was trying so hard to push it away. There was a point because her face doesn’t show her age. She still looks the same. She doesn’t look her age. So the thing is, the more I grew older and she kept looking the same, that’s when I became slightly conscious.” While Anurag is 53, Shubhra revealed that she is in her 30s.

About Shubhra and Anurag Kashyap

Shubhra Shetty earlier worked as an assistant director at Anurag Kashyap’s production house, Phantom Films. They were first photographed together in 2015. However, Anurag publicly confirmed their relationship in a 2018 interview, three years after they were first spotted together. Before Shubhra’s relationship with Anurag, he was married to editor Aarti Bajaj. They ended their six-year marriage in 2009 and have a daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap. Anurag later married actor Kalki Koechlin in 2011 after dating her. However, their marriage ended four years later.