Alia Bhatt Shares Glimpses of Her Vacation With Ranbir Kapoor, Keeps Daughter Raha Close: ‘Good Old Day’

Alia Bhatt shared a heartwarming photo dump with husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha. The adorable family moments quickly went viral, winning fans’ hearts with their sweetness and warmth. Alia Bhatt delighted fans by sharing a glimpse of her “good old days” with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter, Raha Kapoor, on Instagram. Her heartwarming photo dump features cosy family moments, sun-kissed holiday memories and adorable cuddles, offering a rare look at their life away from the spotlight.

The intimate vacation pictures have quickly won hearts online, bringing joy to both Alia and Ranbir’s fans. Since the celebrity couple often keeps their personal life private, the candid photographs gave followers a special peek into their cherished family moments.

Alia Bhatt Enjoys Quality Family Time With Ranbir Kapoor and Daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt’s latest Instagram photo dump has won fans over, offering a glimpse into her cherished family moments. The actress shared several pictures featuring her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter, Raha. Although the couple prefers keeping Raha away from the spotlight, Alia’s latest post offered fans a rare peek into their joyful, warm, and intimate family memories together at home too.

The photo dump, captioned “good old days, cuddles and all,” features personal and holiday moments. One picture shows Alia cuddling and sleeping beside little Raha, while another captures her relaxing in a beautiful selfie. The actress is also seen enjoying a meal in a quirky photograph and clicking a sleepy cat during her leisurely moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The carousel also features a beautiful family picture from their boat ride, set against a striking blue backdrop. Alia and Ranbir can be seen enjoying precious moments with their daughter, Raha. Surrounded by sparkling waters and scenic views, the snapshot captures a postcard-worthy holiday memory. Fans particularly loved the candid feel of the pictures, filling the comments section with warm messages and affection for the family.

Soon after Alia shared the photo dump, fans flooded the comments with sweet messages, with one fan writing, “May this kind of love finds me,” while another thanked Alia for sharing a glimpse of Ranbir. A third fan described the pictures as ‘so wholesome,’ and another fan reacted to the pictures of Raha, writing, “She’s all grown up.”

Alia Bhatt Talks About Raha’s Love for Sports

In a recent Femina conversation, the actress spoke about Raha’s energetic personality and shared that she would love to see her daughter pursue a career as an athlete someday. “I wish for her to actually be an athlete. She’s so competitive and she’s so athletic. She’s only three, but she really jumps around like a bee in a bonnet,” Alia said, describing Raha as an active and competitive child.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married on April 14, 2022, in a private ceremony at their Mumbai home. They welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022. Since then, the couple has occasionally shared glimpses of parenthood with fans, while carefully protecting their daughter’s privacy and keeping much of her personal life safely away from public attention and media scrutiny.

About Alia Bhatt’s Personal Life

Alia Bhatt dated Ranbir Kapoor for several years before they tied the knot in April 2022. Their romance blossomed on the sets of Brahmāstra, winning hearts as they transitioned from co-stars to life partners. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022. The couple kept her away from the spotlight initially, but surprised fans with her first public appearance on Christmas 2023.

Alia Bhatt will next appear in Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Ranbir is preparing for Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra. The film features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh and Lara Dutta also play important roles in the highly anticipated upcoming mythological film.