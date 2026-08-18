Govinda Performs at Pattaya Club Amid Sunita Ahuja Feud, Fans Say ‘Better Than Pan Masala Ads’

Actor Govinda has once again grabbed attention on social media, this time for his energetic dance performance at a club in Pattaya, Thailand. The veteran actor was seen performing to some of his popular 1990s tracks during an Independence Day celebration, with videos from the event quickly circulating online. The performance comes amid the ongoing public fallout between Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja.

In the viral video, Govinda can be seen taking the stage alongside background dancers. Dressed in a black-and-white suit, the actor performed to popular songs including Soni De Nakhre and Sone Lagde, bringing back the energetic dance style that became one of his biggest trademarks during the 1990s.

The performance received mixed reactions from social media users. While several fans celebrated seeing Govinda return to the dance floor and praised his trademark moves, others questioned whether a superstar of his stature should be performing at a club.

One user expressed disappointment at seeing the veteran actor perform at the venue, while another defended Govinda, arguing that there was “nothing wrong in earning money” and that the actor was continuing to work on his own terms. Other fans simply celebrated the appearance, calling him their “Hero No. 1” and praising him as a “super celebrity”.

Interestingly, the performance also became part of the ongoing conversation around celebrity endorsements. One social media user compared Govinda’s appearance favourably with the recent controversy surrounding Bollywood stars appearing in pan masala advertisements, commenting that his performance was “better than Pan masala Ad”.

The Pattaya appearance comes at a particularly eventful time in Govinda’s personal life. His relationship with Sunita Ahuja has recently become the subject of intense public discussion, with the couple exchanging sharp remarks through interviews and social media.

Sunita has repeatedly spoken about Govinda’s alleged relationship with actor Komal Rani Swarnkar, who is associated with his upcoming comeback project Roopa. She recently referred to Govinda as Komal’s “sugar daddy” after the two were seen together, while also questioning his decision to appear publicly with a much younger woman. These claims remain allegations made by Sunita, and Govinda has denied wrongdoing.

Govinda has subsequently hit back at his wife, asking her to “know your limits” and accusing people associated with her of attempting to damage his reputation. He has also argued that working with younger actors is normal in the film industry and should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of a romantic relationship.

The public disagreement has continued to escalate, with Govinda also responding to Sunita’s comments about his family and her decision to discuss their personal issues publicly. The couple, who have been married for decades, have increasingly found their private relationship playing out in the public domain.

Govinda’s dance style became particularly influential during the 1990s, when his collaborations with actors such as Karisma Kapoor and directors including David Dhawan produced a string of hugely popular commercial films. His comic timing, colourful costumes and unconventional choreography helped establish a distinctive screen persona that remains popular with audiences.