“It Felt Strange, One Friend Became a Grandmother, Another Is Dating a 25-Year-Old”, Priyanka Chopra on Turning 40

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has opened up about ageing, friendship and entering her 40s, revealing how unusual the milestone felt to her. The global star recently reflected on how differently people experience their 40s, pointing out that while one of her friends had become a grandmother, another was dating a 25-year-old man. Priyanka, who turned 40 in 2022, spoke about the changing perspectives that come with age and how there is no single definition of what life should look like at a particular stage.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Reveals Turning 40 Was Very Strange

Priyanka reportedly described entering her 40s as a particularly interesting experience. She explained that people around her were at completely different stages of life, making her realise that age no longer defines what someone can or cannot do. The actress shared the amusing example of one friend becoming a grandmother while another friend was dating a much younger man. For Priyanka, the contrast demonstrated how differently women can experience adulthood and relationships.

Priyanka Chopra

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The actress has frequently spoken about challenging conventional expectations placed on women, particularly regarding marriage, motherhood, careers and ageing. According to Priyanka, turning 40 made her realise that there is no fixed timeline for life. People can choose completely different paths and still be happy and successful. Her comments also reflect the changing attitude towards women ageing in the entertainment industry, where actresses have traditionally faced greater scrutiny over their appearance and personal choices.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka herself has continued to expand her career globally, moving between Bollywood and Hollywood while also building businesses and working as a producer. Priyanka Chopra has built an international career over the years, starring in projects such as Quantico, Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections. She has also appeared in several successful Hindi films, including Fashion, Barfi! and Bajirao Mastani.

Priyanka Chopra

She married American singer and actor Nick Jonas in 2018, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in 2022. Despite becoming a mother, Priyanka has continued to maintain a busy professional schedule. Priyanka’s comments have resonated with many people because they challenge the idea that everyone should follow the same life timeline.