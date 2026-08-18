Raha Kapoor Steals the Spotlight on Family Vacation, Sits Between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Pony Ride

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently gave fans another adorable glimpse of their family life as they enjoyed a vacation with their daughter Raha Kapoor. A picture from their getaway has caught everyone’s attention, showing the three-year-old sitting on a pony between her parents while Alia and Ranbir showered her with affection. The candid family moment has quickly become a talking point among fans, who couldn’t get enough of Raha’s cute vacation look and the doting parents by her side.

Raha Kapoor

Raha Enjoys a Pony Ride With Alia and Ranbir

In the viral picture, Raha Kapoor can be seen sitting comfortably on a pony, with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor positioned on either side of her. The couple appeared completely focused on their little daughter as they accompanied her during the ride. Raha, who turned three in November 2025, has remained one of Bollywood’s most talked-about star kids despite her parents largely keeping her away from the spotlight. Alia and Ranbir have generally been careful about sharing pictures that clearly reveal their daughter’s face.

Raha

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The latest vacation moment, however, has once again given fans a glimpse into their family time. The picture reportedly surfaced amid a Kapoor family vacation, with several members of the family believed to have travelled together. Alia and Ranbir have often spoken about how becoming parents changed their priorities. Despite their hectic professional schedules, the couple has made it a point to spend quality time with Raha.

Alia Bhatt

Their fans particularly enjoy seeing the two actors in their roles as parents, away from the glamour and intense schedules of Bollywood. Even though Alia and Ranbir have maintained privacy around their daughter, Raha has become an internet favourite. Whenever photographs or glimpses of her appear, social media users quickly shower the little one with love. Fans have also frequently pointed out how Raha appears to share features with both sides of the Kapoor and Bhatt families.

Alia Bhatt

The couple welcomed Raha in November 2022, and Alia has spoken on several occasions about how motherhood has changed her outlook towards life and work. Both Alia and Ranbir currently have busy professional careers. The couple, however, continues to make time for family occasions and vacations. The adorable image of Raha sitting on a pony between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has now become a favourite among fans, with many calling it a picture-perfect Bollywood family moment.