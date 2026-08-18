Shatrughan Sinha Defends Sonakshi Amid Trolling, Says ‘Manufactured’ Campaign Targeted Her

Veteran actor and Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha has come out strongly in defence of daughter Sonakshi Sinha amid criticism directed at the actor on social media. He alleged that the trolling against Sonakshi is being deliberately manufactured and claimed that elements associated with the BJP’s IT cell are behind the campaign. He also addressed speculation about whether Sonakshi could eventually enter politics.

The controversy follows criticism Sonakshi has faced over her alleged silence on the recent student protests in Jharkhand. The actor had previously spoken out on other social and political issues, including the CJP protests and in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk. Her comparatively low profile on the Jharkhand developments prompted some social media users to question why she had not commented on the issue.

Shatrughan, however, rejected the criticism and argued that his daughter was being unfairly targeted. He claimed that the trolling was not organic but part of a deliberate campaign involving paid or organised social media accounts.

The veteran actor said Sonakshi had shown her support for children in Jharkhand and suggested that her contribution should not be judged solely by whether she comments publicly on every political development.

His comments have brought the issue of celebrity political expression back into focus. Actors increasingly face pressure on social media to take positions on political controversies, protests and social issues. At the same time, those who choose not to comment are often accused of selective activism.

Shatrughan appeared to argue that Sonakshi should have the freedom to decide when and how she wants to speak publicly. He also questioned the credibility of the online criticism directed at her, describing it as manufactured rather than genuine public anger.

The actor-politician’s allegations against the BJP IT cell are significant because of his own political history. Shatrughan was previously a BJP leader and Union minister before leaving the party and eventually joining the Trinamool Congress. He is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Asansol.

The controversy has also led to speculation about Sonakshi’s own political future. Asked whether she could follow in her father’s footsteps and enter electoral politics, Shatrughan did not completely rule out the possibility.

Instead, he indicated that politics could be an option for his daughter in the future, although there is currently no confirmed announcement that Sonakshi intends to contest elections or formally enter politics.

Sonakshi has previously been involved in conversations around social and political issues, but she has largely remained focused on her acting career. Her public statements on protests and social causes have nevertheless occasionally attracted both support and criticism.

For now, the veteran actor’s message is clear: he believes his daughter is being unfairly targeted and that her decision about when to speak publicly should not become an excuse for a politically motivated trolling campaign. Whether Sonakshi eventually follows her father’s path into politics, meanwhile, remains an open question.