Shatrughan Sinha Claims BJP IT Cell Behind Sonakshi Sinha’s Trolling, Says Attacks Are “Not Organic”

Veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has come out strongly in defence of daughter Sonakshi Sinha amid the trolling she has recently faced on social media. In a new interview, the actor alleged that the BJP IT cell was behind some of the online attacks targeting his daughter and claimed that the trolling was not organic but involved paid accounts. The controversy comes after Sonakshi faced questions over her alleged silence on the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand. The actress has previously spoken publicly about social and political issues, which has led some social media users to question why she has not been equally vocal about the latest protests.

Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha Defends Sonakshi

Speaking to one of the media houses, Shatrughan Sinha rejected the criticism directed at his daughter and said Sonakshi had actually shown strong support for the students of Jharkhand a few days earlier. He also addressed the trolling against her, claiming that many of the accounts attacking Sonakshi were paid trolls and that the campaign was allegedly orchestrated by the BJP’s IT cell. According to Shatrughan, these attacks were “not organic” and those participating in them may not even understand what they are saying.

Shatrughan Sinha

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However, these allegations are Shatrughan Sinha’s claims and have not been independently established. There has been no publicly cited evidence in the reports confirming that the BJP IT cell organised the specific trolling campaign against Sonakshi. Shatrughan also revealed how Sonakshi deals with online criticism. According to him, the actress has chosen not to let social media trolling affect her life.

Shatrughan Sinha

He quoted his daughter as saying that she does not even watch the trolling because “there is a lot of life” beyond social media. The veteran actor appeared proud of Sonakshi’s ability to ignore online negativity. Sonakshi herself has previously spoken about online trolls. In an interview earlier this year, she criticised people who hide behind anonymous accounts to abuse celebrities and said that many would not have the courage to say the same things face-to-face.

Sonakshi Sinha

The conversation also touched upon speculation about whether Sonakshi could eventually enter politics, especially given her willingness to comment on social issues. Shatrughan Sinha, however, did not give a definitive answer. He said he could not say whether his daughter would enter politics, while praising her capabilities and describing her as an extremely capable daughter. Sonakshi has previously denied having immediate plans to enter politics, despite growing speculation around the subject.