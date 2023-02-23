Karan Johar And Others React To Natasha Poonawalla’s ‘Candy Dress’; Users Call It ‘Sleeping Bag’

Various celebrities such as Karan Johar, Rhea Kapoor and many others reacted to Natasha Poonawalla’s latest look. Natasha donned a dramatic puffer jacket dress in her latest look. Certain section of the society appreciated Natasha’s ‘peppermint candy’ outfit while others trolled her mercilessly.

Entrepreneur, Natasha Poonawalla took to her Instagram lately and posted her pictures dressed in a red and white puffer coat couture gown. Label designer Moncler designed her outfit. Various celebs took to her comments section and reacted to her dramatic appearance. Natasha’s outfit seemed royal and eye-catching to a certain section of the users. Some netizens judged her by saying that these celebs can wear anything in the name of fashion.

Filmamaker, Karan Johar’s comment can be read as, “You set the bar baby!” Stylist Rhea Kapoor who styles her sister Sonam Kapoor’s outfits, commented, “I mean (with a heart emoji).” One of the fashion based Instagram account shared her pictures with a caption that read, “This is the most meme-worthy outfit ever! Mrs Vaccine ate!” Natasha is called Mrs vaccine since she is the wife of Adarsh Poonawalla. Adarsh’s company, Serum institute Of India made a Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield.

Few people joked about Natasha Poonawalla’s look. One user commented, “Fashion or sleeping bag.” Another user compared her look with Rishabh Shetty’s look in Kantara. Third user commented, “Guest services in the hotel folded the towel a little differently.”

For the unversed, Natasha Poonawalla is a socialite and entrepreneur. She is the wife of Adarsh Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India. Natasha Poonawalla has went on holidays with Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and other celebs of B-Town.