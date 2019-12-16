Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava Reveal The Persian Name Of Their Baby Girl, It Means ‘Blessing’

Welcoming a new life into the world is one of the best
feelings. The feeling of being responsible and making something as wonderful as
your child makes every parent elate with joy. And this joy was much deserved by
the TV couple Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava. They have welcomed their little
bundle of joy on 14th December and it’s a girl!
Karan and Ankita’s close friends, Priyanka Vikaas Kalantri
and Vikaas Kalantri visited the newbie parents and their baby girl and
announced the little one’s name. Sharing a picture with elated daddy, Karan,
Priyanka wrote, “Congratulations to the new Mommy @ankzbhargava and Daddy
@karan9198 Mehr is such an angel You guys make a lovely family. Love you guys.”
And Vikaas captioned his post as “Congratulations to the new #daddy @karan9198
& #mommy @ankzbhargava in #town. Welcome to the #club guys The hands on KP
was a welcome surprise. Lots & lots of love to the little princess.” Isn’t
Mehr a beautiful name?
Karan Patel had tied the knot with his ladylove, Ankita
Bhargava in an arranged marriage set up on May 03, 2015. The duo had completed
4 years of marital togetherness this year and their love for one another only
seems to be getting stronger with each passing day. Be it birthdays or
anniversaries, the couple never fails to post cute messages for one another.