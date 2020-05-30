Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor had a “crazy lunch” – mutton biryani, arranged by best chef specialist Saif Ali Khan. The actress took to her Instagram stories, where she posted an image of the biryani made by Nawaab Saif Ali Khan on the occasion of Eid.

Alongside the picture, Karisma Kapoor wrote a caption: “Chef Saifu bestt mutton biryani ever!! Insane lunch.” The picture also had “Eid Mubarak” and “Yum” stickers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan re-posted Karisma’s picture on her Instagram Stories. The B-Town kin on Saturday shared an image of their children, giving a brief look at what the star kids are up to in the midst of lockdown.

In the snap, we see Kareena’s child Taimur watching his cousin Kiaan (Karisma’s child) as the last sharpens his Taekwondo moves over a video call. Re-sharing Karisma’s post, Kareena expressed: “Loves of my life … #MyBoysInLockdown.”

A couple of days prior, Kareena shared a picture where her darling hubby Saif Ali Khan can be seen holding a huge bit of white fabric that has palm prints of the pair just as Taimur’s.

Meanwhile, a while ago taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a couple of photos of the cake, lauding Karisma’s baking abilities. In any case, more than the enticing cake, it was Kareena’s significant other Saif Ali Khan’s ‘irritable’ look out of sight that got the netizens’ attention.