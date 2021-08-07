Kartik Aaryan Drops A BTS Picture From The Sets Of Freddy

Kartik Aaryan is a noted superstar and one of the most loved stars in B-town. Kartik has acted in many of the best films in his career so far. Kartik took to his Instagram account to post behind-the-scenes from his upcoming film and to give a sneak peek of his character. Taking to his social media, Kartik Aryan expressed excitement about the project.

Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for his upcoming romantic thriller ‘Freddy’. The actor is officially kickstarting the shoot of Freddy.

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani and helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. ‘Freddy’ was set to begin on August 1 in Mumbai.

Today he shared a BTS picture from the set where there is a clapperboard covering the actor’s face and is seen seated at a desk and a bouquet of beautiful roses is placed on it. The actor’s clothes are similar to what he wore while filming the role of Chintu Tyagi in his 2019 rom-com ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’.

Kartik captioned the picture and said, “A film that’s been close to my heart, long before it began. Finally, he comes to life!! Now shooting #Freddy.” Well looks like this thriller is truly close to his heart and the actor is gung-ho about it.

Apart from this, Kartik recently announced two big films “The grand musical love story” and “Captain India”. He even has Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka ready for an OTT release. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has to commence shooting soon. The horror comedy’s shoot was suspended due to the Covid-19 situation.